Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

6:00 p.m.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipal Council gives notice that it will hold a Public meeting at

Cahilty Lodge at 3220 Village Way, Sun Peaks, BC, to review the proposed

Development Cost Charges Bylaw.

The draft bylaw is available on our website under ‘Draft Bylaws’.

Questions, comments and feedback can be forwarded to admin@sunpeaksmunicipality.ca

www.sunpeaksmunicipality.ca