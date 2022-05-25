Official Community Plan feedback survey launched

0 shares











In the process to refresh its Official Community Plan (OCP), Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s (SPMRM) consultants have released a survey to seek input.

The OCP refresh is being led by Selkirk Planning & Design and TRUE Consulting, which are working towards an open discussion with stakeholders and community members on how to adapt the vision for the community and the framework for growth.

The survey asks about key issues and opportunities in the community, such as housing, recreation and community services. It also looks for feedback in updating the vision and guiding principles of the current OCP.

There will be other opportunities for engagement moving forward as well, with a planned open house in July and virtual engagement in August. The goal is for the final OCP to be approved by October 2022.

Anyone with questions or further feedback can email [email protected], or the engagement lead Amy Clarke at [email protected]