Online talk discusses intersection of Indigenous knowledge and western science

Talk was held on International Mountain Day

Photo Rohit Tandon

Western scientists have a long history of brushing aside (if not being downright hostile) towards Indigenous forms of knowledge, creating a major gulf in our collective knowledge of the natural world.

An organization known as Reconciling Ways of Knowing (RWOK) aims to help bridge that gap by hosting regular meetings in which Indigenous leaders and western scientists discuss environmental issues and perspectives.

RWOK was formed in 2016 in the lead up to a conference held in Manitoba and has since regularly held conferences, explained RMOK co-founder founder Jacquie Miller.

“The purpose of the initiative is to bring together Indigenous knowledge and western science for better environmental stewardship, policy and decision making,” she explained.

Miller said everything from the huge amount of biodiversity loss that the world has seen in recent years to climate change has been discussed during the forums, which are hosted online after they are live streamed.

“We’ll do a lot better as people in this country and as a species, if we work together with all knowledge systems have to offer,” said Miller.

In honour of International Mountain Day, on Dec. 10 RWOK teamed up with the Canadian Mountain Network to hold two important dialogues that focused on mountain ecosystems.

The first panel, titled Assessing our Understandings of Mountains, brought together Indigenous knowledge keepers Elder Ira Provost (Piikani First Nation) and Kathryn Teneese (Ktunaxa Nation) with climate change and adaptation researcher Dr. Graham McDowell.

The second panel, Drawing on Two-Eyed Seeing to Sustain the Biocultural Diversity of Our Mountain Regions, brought together Indigenous knowledge keepers Norma Kassi (Vuntut Gwich’in First Nation) and Eli Enns (Nuu-chah-nulth Nation) with geography and community planning professor Dr. Pamela Shaw.

The events were moderated by Lisa Charleyboy (Tsilhqot’in from Tsi Deldel First Nation), an award-winning writer, editor, storyteller and host.

You can view the discussion (along with previous forums) at this link.

You can also follow them on Twitter (@RWOKForum) and Facebook (Reconciling Ways of Knowing).