Open to all: Bike Park improves beginner and intermediate trails

Mountain biking at Sun Peaks will become more inclusive this summer as improvements are made to beginner and intermediate downhill and cross country biking trails.

Christina Antoniak, director of marketing and communications for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), said this year’s focus on less advanced technical trails comes directly from rider feedback and what Sun Peaks’ park can offer to compared with others in B.C.

“This is the level of riding we don’t have as much of at Sun Peaks,” Antoniak said. “Rugged, natural trails will always be a part of the mountain but looking forward this is the first step in our improvements.”

Beginner trail Smooth Smoothie and intermediate trail Route 66 will be extended to make them both top-to-bottom trails. The extensions are designed to improve traffic and make trails more intuitive for riders.

Changes to intermediate trail Home Run will delight riders who enjoy a more fluid experience after being restructured to become a modern berm freeride trail.

Antoniak said the changes to Home Run will allow riders to control their speed easily.

Cross country alpine trail Altitude will be connected to the Gil’s hiking trail to create a multi-use trail. In the past bikers had to travel back on the same trail they came in on, but the addition will create a loop for exploration.

As part of a multi-year trail improvement plan to help with these and other improvements in the trail system, SPR will now have a mini excavator on site for the entire summer. In past years the machine was only available for prepping trails in the early season. The addition will help the bike park crew better maintain and improve trails.

