Opening Weekend Trail Update

The Sunburst chairlift opens for the summer season tomorrow, June 23, and after a spring that saw incredible amounts of water movement and flooding, mountain crews have been working hard to get the hiking and biking trails into shape.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s chief marketing officer Aidan Kelly provided information on what trails will be ready for opening weekend.

Bike Park

Twenty eight trails will be open with a variety of terrain to explore. Due to the deep snowpack and spring weather patterns, there’s a number of trails that are still a work in progress and will open as conditions permit. Reasons for this include remaining snow pack, erosion issues, tree clearing and trail building. Lift accessed cross country trails will not be open due to weather and snow.

Cross Country Biking

Many of the Morrisey side trails will be wet and muddy, with some impassable sections. The route to McGillivary Lake is in good shape and will be open all weekend.

Hiking

Ten hiking trails will be open, with partial closures due to the weather and snow factors also affecting biking trails.

Full lists of trail closures will be available online at https://www.sunpeaksresort.com/bike-hike/bike/lift-trail-status and at the chairlift Friday morning.

Comments

comments