Phone and internet services expected back today

A car accident in Rayleigh yesterday has left all of Sun Peaks, Whitecroft and Heffley Creek without phone or internet service.

A car left the highway and struck a pole which held a fibre line for both phone and internet service. A representative from Mascon said it was a main pole and line for their services.

She added after the pole was knocked down the line was across train tracks and was then hit by a train and dragged which caused extensive damage.

Crews are currently working to restore services to the areas affected. It is expected service will return around 4 p.m. Aug. 10.

The driver of the single vehicle involved in the accident left the scene with minor injuries.

