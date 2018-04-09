Arts & EntertainmentNews Photo highlights from Coors Light Snowbombing Canada By Nikki Fredrikson - April 9, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 16 A festival goer showed off their creative side with a custom set of goggles. SPIN Photo. Small Town DJs performed on the Sundance Terrace on Friday afternoon. SPIN Photo. Dancing the night away at the Sunset Carnival stage on Friday, April 6. SPIN Phoro. Patrick Gravelle celebrating after plunging into the cold water at the Slush Cup. SPIN Photo. A Slush Cup competitor making a splash during the Slush Cup competition on April 7. SPIN Photo. Over 60 competitors signed up for this year's Slush Cup. SPIN Photo. Serving their best look many snowbombers matched their outfits to their friends. SPIN Photo. Daniel Caesar performing on the Forest Stage. SPIN Photo. GoldLink performing Saturday, April 7. SPIN Photo. A pair of friends posing at the Forest Stage. SPIN Photo. Snowbombing Canada festival goers took part in Snowga in the village. SPIN Photo. Festival goers hit the slopes Sunday for a perfect day of spring skiing. SPIN Photo. Big Wild performing on the Forest Stage. SPIN Photo. This pair was dressed to impress for the final night of Snowbombing Canada. SPIN Photo. Headliner Odesza closed Coors Light Snowbombing Canada, Sunday at the Forest Stage. SPIN Photo. The second annual Coors Light Snowbombing Festival wrapped up in the early morning of April 9. SPIN Photo. Comments comments