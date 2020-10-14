Plant recycling available this week











Group works to discourage invasive plants

A community group is hoping to keep invasive plants out of Sun Peaks’ natural surroundings this fall through a potted plant recycling program.

The event, hosted by Sun Peaks Community Garden, offers residents a way to dispose of potted plants and soil they may have planted this summer.

Member Catherine Tarasoff said it’s a way to ensure the plants and soil aren’t dumped in the woods, potentially spreading invasive plants which can negatively impact the environment.

Disposal will be open from Oct. 15 to 18 at 1379 Burfield Dr. A utility trailer will be on site for disposal of soil and plants, not pots. At the end of the week the plants and soil will be taken to be recycled.

Donations to the community garden are welcome.