Popular Oktoberfest fundraiser returns, partners with Kamloops organization

The Sun Peaks Alpine Club (SPAC) has marked Oct. 14 as the date for their sixth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser, a well received event that quickly sold out of tickets last year.

“The club relies on a huge commitment of volunteer time and money to provide quality programs and put on a variety of races,” Montana Molyneux, director of skiing for the SPAC stated in a press release. “The races held each year cost thousands of dollars and volunteer hours to run. It’s because of these costs that Oktoberfest was created.”

Molyneux also said Oktoberfest was the most successful fundraiser for the club to date.

“This event is an opportunity to dress-up in lederhosen, dirndls or homemade variations thereof, and enjoy an authentic Bavarian meal, taste locally made beer and dance/socialize the night away.”

The SPAC has partnered with KidSport Kamloops this year and will donate a part of the event proceeds to the organization. KidSport Kamloops assists local kids to participate in organized sports despite any financial barriers in their way.

Tickets go on sale July 14 and cost $85 per person, or $800 for a table of ten. These prices will increase to $95 per person and $900 for a table of ten on Sept. 15. The event is 19+ and will be held at the Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, visit sunpeaksracers.com.

