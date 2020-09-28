News

Property tax penalties take effect Thursday

 | September 28, 2020
File photo

Property owners who have yet to pay property taxes for the year should be aware of the penalties for late payments that take effect this week on Oct. 1. 

This spring Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality council decided to soften the penalties for late payments for both residential and commercial properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Taxes for class six and eight properties were not due in July, as usual, but are due Sept. 30. Late payments will be subject to a 10 per cent penalty. 

Taxes for classes one through three were still due in July but the penalty for payments made late, but before Sept. 30 was decreased to three per cent. As of Oct. 1 outstanding payments are subject to an additional seven per cent penalty. 

Comments

Municipality eyes stimulus funding for projects

 | September 21, 2020

Fall events cancelled but discounts can still be found

 | September 28, 2020

Latest Posts

Introducing new reporter Joel Barde
 | September 28, 2020
Local MP wants a phased reopening of Canada’s borders
 | September 28, 2020
Carving out a future
 | September 28, 2020
Brown selected for provincial snowboard team
 | September 28, 2020
shares