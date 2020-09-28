Property tax penalties take effect Thursday











File photo

Property owners who have yet to pay property taxes for the year should be aware of the penalties for late payments that take effect this week on Oct. 1.

This spring Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality council decided to soften the penalties for late payments for both residential and commercial properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taxes for class six and eight properties were not due in July, as usual, but are due Sept. 30. Late payments will be subject to a 10 per cent penalty.

Taxes for classes one through three were still due in July but the penalty for payments made late, but before Sept. 30 was decreased to three per cent. As of Oct. 1 outstanding payments are subject to an additional seven per cent penalty.