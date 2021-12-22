Province grants funding for Snowbombing festival despite no confirmed dates

0 shares











Snowbombing Music Festival in 2017. File photo.

Event management company This Is Blueprint recently received $100,000 in funding for the Snowbombing Music Festival in Sun Peaks as part of the provincial Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund, despite having no confirmed dates for the event.

On Dec. 13, the provincial government announced over $30 million in funding for more than 680 events to help “eligible event organizers to support their efforts to resume safely” and assist with tourism recovery in communities where the events take place.

The grant stipulates that selected events must take place in B.C. between July 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. If events are unable to be held within this time frame, the money has to be returned.

Nate Sabine, senior business advisor for Blueprint, said they were happy to receive the funding and hope to meet the requirements of the grant, but no dates have been confirmed for the festival.

“We continue to work on developing Snowbombing for 2022, and are hopeful that we are able to stage this incredibly popular event,” said Sabine in an email to SPIN.

Snowbombing last took place in April 2019 in Sun Peaks and attracted electronic music fans with headliners such as DJ Illenium, Cypress Hill and Ludacris.

To qualify for funding, all recipients of the grant must draw in visitors and demonstrate economic and social benefits to the community they take place in. On the B.C. government press release, Snowbombing is categorized as an event that takes place in Sun Peaks, and benefits that community.

Arlene Schieven, president of Tourism Sun Peaks, said they have not been involved in any conversations about Snowbombing happening in Sun Peaks in 2022.

Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks Resort, also said the resort is not involved in any specific plans with Blueprint, especially considering the current COVID-19 situation.

“We provided them with a letter of support a few months ago, but it was general support for their events/festivals vs a specific date/plan for Snowbombing in Sun Peaks in 2022,” wrote Kelly in an email to SPIN.

Sabine said they would like to hold Snowbombing in Sun Peaks, but also just want to be able to hold the festival and meet the obligations of the funding.

“Our first choice for location would be Sun Peaks Resort, where we have had a successful partnership on Snowbombing for three years prior to the pandemic, but if that location is not available we would look at other options for location,” said Sabine.

Through the same government program, Sun Peaks also received funding for Retro Concert Weekend and the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, hosted by ArtZone Sun Peaks.