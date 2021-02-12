Province to launch educational campaign specifically for ski towns

0 shares











Sun Peaks’ village from the air. File Photo

The province, along with the Canada West Ski Area Association (CWSAA), are launching a campaign aimed at putting a halt to the kind of aprés ski fraternizing that’s seen COVID-19 spread quickly in some ski towns like Whistler and Big White.

The campaign includes provincewide television and digital advertising, enhanced communication to employees and education for eliminating social gatherings in shared housing and short-term accommodation, employers assisting with contact tracing, and reinforcing quarantine and self-isolation accommodation information and protocols for people working and living in ski communities.

Since the start of the pandemic, Whistler, Sun Peaks, Rossland, Revelstoke, Invermere and Fernie have had working groups focused on preventing COVID-19 transmission that include ski operators, municipalities, community destination marketing organizations, chambers of commerce and local health authorities. The six communities are working in close coordination with the province on this campaign, according to a provincial release.

In a statement, B.C. tourism minister Melanie Mark said that it’s imperative for all stakeholders to get on board and follow COVID-19 protocol in order to avert any premature shutdown of ski resorts, as B.C. saw last March.

“I want to personally thank the ski industry and communities who have been working non-stop to save this ski season, and I know most people are doing the right thing to avoid spreading COVID-19,” stated Mark. “However, those who are mixing households, throwing parties and ignoring the rules are putting jobs, our economy and our health at risk. Now is the time for each of us to step up and do our part so we can continue to enjoy all that ski communities have to offer.”

