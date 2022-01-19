Provincial government offering new round of tourism relief grants

0 shares











The grants offer eligible businesses relief from property tax, hydro costs or rent fees. Photo Zuzy Rocka.

The B.C. government is offering up to $15 million in COVID-19 tourism relief funds to financially assist accommodation providers and commercial recreation businesses operating on Crown land or in BC Parks.

The grants, provided through the Tourism Accommodation and Commercial Recreation Relief Fund, offer eligible businesses relief from property tax, hydro costs or rent fees.

Property tax relief will be available for accommodation providers who employ more than 150 people. The grant will cover up to 25 per cent of 2021 property taxes, to a maximum of $500,000.

B.C. hydro cost relief will be available for Indigenous owned accommodation providers operating on a First Nations reserve. The businesses must employ more than 100 people to be eligible for 100 per cent of their 2021 hydro costs, to a maximum of $200,000.

Lastly, the government is providing relief from rent costs for tourism-based recreation operators under Land Act Tenures or Park Use Permits. These businesses are eligible for up to 100 per cent of their rent fees from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

An application for the grant must be submitted by Feb. 14, and the decision on a funding amount will be made by March 31.