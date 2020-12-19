Provincial task force calls for $95 million fund earmarked for hard-hit tourism industry

0 shares











Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president said money is needed to get businesses through this difficult period

File photo

A provincially-appointed tourism task force has released its final report on what the B.C. government can do to help the hard-hit industry.

Among the recommendations included in the 27-page report is for the province to double the $50-million it set aside for the tourism industry in September. It also recommends the creation of a $95 million Emergency Fund for Tourism (made of new and existing funding), as well as a $5 million fund specifically for Indigenous businesses.

According to the report, this money will be used to “bridge the gap until federal programs launch and expand eligibility to tourism businesses excluded from previous federal and provincial emergency funds.”

The figure is less than what was originally asked for. Back in September, the industry requested a $680 million aid package, via the Tourism Association of B.C.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) president and chief executive officer Glenn Mandziuk was one of 11 members appointed to the task force in September.

“This funding is designed to help businesses kind of bridge the gap between now and March,” he said.

Mandziuk added that B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark “very enthusiastically” received the report, and the task force is hopeful that businesses will be able to apply to funding in the next thirty days.

Mandziuk said while the summer proved better than expected, businesses have been hit hard by the public health crisis.

“The impact [of the pandemic] has been extraordinarily difficult for many of our tourism operators in this region,” said Mandziuk. “As we continue to move along, it’s just producing more and more devastating effects to business in this region.”

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has also thrown the winter tourism season into question, with Big White choosing to cancel bookings from out-of-town guests (up until Jan. 8) in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Looking forward, the report stated it’s unlikely that significant demand for tourism will return before 2022 and it will take even longer for revenues and employment to return to pre-COVID levels.

The report also includes a number of recommendations, including the development of a safety certificate program and prioritizing innovative ways to lift travel restrictions.

“The task force heard many times that the blanket 14 day quarantine deters travel even when it is safe to do so,” stated the report.

“Other jurisdictions have implemented a risk-based approach that is more conducive to travel, such as rapid-testing trials/protocols and healthy travel corridors within defined bubbles…These targeted approaches to travel restrictions and risk assessment could allow for the safe movement of people domestically and internationally and restore confidence and social license.”

Mandziuk added the province could also consider deferring or relieving fixed costs, such as taxes or land tenure agreement fees.

“Businesses over and over said that, ‘We need to help do some relief on those fixed costs, whether it be various taxes, or fees,'” said Mandziuk.

The tourism industry is thought to generate over $20.5 billion in revenue and employ some 160,000 people in B.C., according to the report.

You can read the whole report here.