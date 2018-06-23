Racin’ Jason White bounces back to top 15

Racing with DJK Racing this past weekend at the Jukasa Motor Speedway in Ontario, Racin’ Jason White found his groove despite a few setbacks and finished in 11th.

White advanced throughout the 200-lap race to pass the most competitors for position and was awarded for the accomplishment.

“It’s a pretty cool award to get, we didn’t really want to start where we did so it’s kind of a catch 22. We were kind of bummed out that we were starting at the back but to come up and to pass eight cars in a 19 car field was pretty good,” said White.

White was set back for a second time for a penalty after leaving the pit stall for maintenance.

“The official waved me out so I went and then they said I left too soon, but it was their official that told me to go. It put me back at the very back of the field again where I had already worked myself up to almost halfway through the field and it put me right to the back again late in the race. I didn’t have enough time to gain those positions back again,” explained White.

Despite the penalty White was able to keep up his momentum and passed three cars in the green-white-checkered finish for 11th place. White said the his finish was decent but he was a bit disappointed.

“It just shows I’m not happy with 11th, I felt like I should have been seventh or eighth but having said that with a couple setbacks we had I feel like we came back and we persevered and we can,” said White.

White will now shift focus to his next competition on July 14 on a road course at the Honda Indy Toronto.

