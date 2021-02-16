Racin’ Jason White made season debut Friday

0 shares











The Sun Peaks racer hit the Daytona International Speedway for his first race of multiple series this weekend

Jason White racing the #33 Powder Ventures Excavating / YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet truck at Daytona. Photo Credit: Rubbings Racing-Corey Grapevine

Jason White has been hard at work to secure a spot in the 2021 Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) series and Camping World Truck Series by adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols and building experience in last year’s season where he saw three top ten finishes.

White said he’s hoping to build on his experience and feels even better prepared for this season with his experienced team.

“Having connected with Reaume Brothers racing a couple of years ago for the event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) and run a few races here I am so much better prepared,” explained White in a press release. “Understanding how the aerodynamics work, how to use the draft, having a base of knowledge now I feel really good about our chances.”

White is set to attend three events all scheduled in the coming weeks with the first one last weekend in the Camping World Truck Series where he finished 20th place.

The season opener was on the farmed oval and next week’s race will be held on the road course where White is more comfortable, he said in a Facebook video, as it’s similar to the Canadian races he draws experience from, all with White behind the wheel of a completely rebuilt truck.

“The Reaume Brothers Racing #33 Powder Ventures/Your GMC Truckstore.com I’ll be running has been completely rebuilt, front to back, top to bottom. I spent some time in the shop seeing the work that’s going into preparing it for Daytona and I’m super pumped,” said White

White also returned to the ARCA series last week with a better understanding of the high banks on the Daytona Superspeedway after last season’s experience but this time he was behind the wheel of a brand-new car and displayed a 10th place finish.

“[Andy Hillenbeurg and his group] have taken all they’ve learned and applied it to this new car and we’re pretty anxious to get out on the track to see what it can’t do,” White boasted.



To keep up with the latest news about White and the team follow him on twitter @racinjasonwhite and on his facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite.