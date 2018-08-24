Racin’ Jason White takes on NASCAR Truck Series

Racin’ Jason White will make his career debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont. White, who has 93 career races in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, is looking for a top 15 finish for his Truck Series event.

“We’re going to be happy with a 15 to 20 (place finish), hoping for a little bit better and if we get in the top 10 it’ll be basically like a win for me,” said White.

The opportunity came through connection with DJ Kennington, a part of DJK Racing in the Pinty’s Series, who suggested White for the Reaume Brothers Racing position as he has road course experience. “I’m so excited. This is a dream come true for me,” said White, who underwent extensive testing to qualify to race such as drug testing, impact testing, and concussion baseline testing.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in the last six or seven days getting all that criteria taken care of and it actually just all came about and I got approved last night at 8 o’clock,” he said. “Now that it’s all done we’re so stoked about getting on the track seeing how well we can do in this series.”

Anticipating a learning curve for the practice round on Aug. 25, White will spend the day getting used to how the Chevy Silverado handles the 2.2 mile course.

“They have a lot more horsepower than I’m used to and a lot more braking power than I’m used to, but they also don’t have as good aerodynamics as the Pinty’s Series has,” he said, also explaining how one has

to get used to the float of the truck, how it moves, and how the air affects it.

White will go through two practice sessions prior to qualifiers Saturday afternoon before taking to track for Aug. 26 race. This weekend White will be representing Zimmer Wheaton and YourGMCTruckStore.com.

