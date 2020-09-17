Racin’ Jason White wraps up a strong season despite challenges from pandemic











Jason White finished off the modified 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past weekend, and came home with high expectations for next year and a teaser of what’s to come.

File photo

Sun Peaks resident Jason White lined up in seventh for the 125-lap finale of the NASCAR Pinty’s race series on Sunday, and finished one place higher after challenging some fast cars and strong competitors.

Over the weekend, White raced at the Jukaska speedway in Hagersville, Ont., in the final two rounds of the 2020 Pinty’s series behind the wheel of his #28 Powder Ventures Excavating Dodge prepared by D.J. Kennington (DJK) racing.

White’s car struggled in the first race of the 125 lap double-header on Saturday, but bounced back Sunday after brushing off the first race dubbing it a learning experience.

“The car was super-fast in practice and the first part of the race, but we missed the setup and it got loose as it went on,” White explained. “Between races we took a pretty big swing at it to make the car better.”

On the day of the finale, White lined up in seventh place and knew right away that the car was handling better.

“It came alive in the second race,” White stated afterwards. “We were really good right to the end, we raced up as high as fourth with some really fast cars. To bring the car home without a mark on it and have a sixth-place finish…That’s a very good result.”

Now that the series is over, White is looking forward to next season and said he hopes to continue his relationship with DJK racing.

In a press release, fans were told to stay tuned for exciting news about where he’ll be racing next.

To keep up with the latest news about what’s next for White and the team, follow White on twitter @racinjasonwhite and on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite