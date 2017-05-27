Ralph’s Reach returns

Run renamed to honour first patroller

Tod Mountain was still new to skiers when Ralph Nelson patrolled the slopes. In an effort to make it easier to slip down to

mid-station, he took it upon himself to clear bushes and alder from a run that came to be known to locals as ‘Ralph’s Reach’. It was a secret route for them to get back to the lift more easily thanks to Nelson’s work.

Eventually the run was widened for use at Sun Peaks Resort and named Route 22B.

This March, as a tribute to Nelson’s work during the founding of the area, Route 22B was renamed. Now officially Ralph’s Reach, the resort has continued the trend of naming ski runs after Tod founders.

Last year the run Ridge was changed to Munro Ridge to honour founder Donald Munro.

Nelson said he was surprised to hear of the renaming but it was very nice.

“It’s a great deal of satisfaction for my continuous contribution,” Nelson said. “I worked up there in a dedicated manner.”

“I thinned those trees enough to ski without hazard but when others got to know of it, it did become a hazard. At one time nobody knew about it.”

Comments

comments