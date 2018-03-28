RCMP helicopter returns in missing person search

A helicopter seen flying low over Sun Peaks this morning was an RCMP Helicopter searching for missing person Ryan Shtuka.

RCMP said they will be returning to search regularly as snow melts and the creek running behind Burfield drive thaws. They also stated Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) will return to search again when the snow melts.

The helicopter will also be used in Kamloops today to search for missing 62 year old woman Thelma Vaughan.

Shtuka disappeared in the early hours of February 17 after a house party on Burfield Drive. His social media and bank accounts have been inactive and searches by KSAR, Kamloops RCMP, the Canadian Association of Search and Disaster Dogs and volunteers have found no trace.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey and white shirt, blue jacket and burgundy hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.

