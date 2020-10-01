News

RCMP locate missing resident

 | October 1, 2020
Four vehicles responded and a K9 with a handler could be seen searching on the Valley Trail. Photo SPIN

Kamloops RCMP responded to Sun Peaks this morning, Oct. 1. 

Kamloops Rural RCMP Cpl. Steve Newport said they received a call around 4 a.m. for a well being check which became a search for a resident. 

Four RCMP vehicles including a K9 with a handler responded to the community, Newport said Kamloops Search and Rescue and a helicopter had also been activated but were cancelled after the individual was located around 7 a.m.

Newport added an RCMP member found the individual on a trail nearby. 

The person located was transported to hospital for treatment and had no life-threatening injuries. There is no threat posed to the public. 

