RCMP locate missing resident











0 shares

Four vehicles responded and a K9 with a handler could be seen searching on the Valley Trail. Photo SPIN

Kamloops RCMP responded to Sun Peaks this morning, Oct. 1.

Kamloops Rural RCMP Cpl. Steve Newport said they received a call around 4 a.m. for a well being check which became a search for a resident.

Four RCMP vehicles including a K9 with a handler responded to the community, Newport said Kamloops Search and Rescue and a helicopter had also been activated but were cancelled after the individual was located around 7 a.m.

Newport added an RCMP member found the individual on a trail nearby.

The person located was transported to hospital for treatment and had no life-threatening injuries. There is no threat posed to the public.