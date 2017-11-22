RCMP seek help finding car headed north on Yellowhead Highway.



Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who spots a white SUV with possible front end damage to contact them.

RCMP attempted to to pull over the car when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign around 1:30 p.m.

The driver refused to stop and took off heading north on the Yellowhead highway, travelling at high speed and at times on the wrong side of the road.

Two police vehicles tried to block the car when it pulled over near Rayleigh but the driver drove into the side of the RCMP car and fled. Police did not pursue.

The suspect has not been located. If you see any vehicle driving erraticly or matching the description contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

