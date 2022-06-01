Recreational Trail Association to host trail building event

0 shares











Participants will have the opportunity to help finish trail construction. File photo.

Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA) is hosting its first event of the summer this weekend to teach community members about trail construction and maintenance.

The event, Trail Building 101, will take place on June 4 and is free for SPRTA members. Attendees will be shown how the local pedal-access trails are maintained and have the opportunity to help finish construction.

The non-profit said the Saturday event is great for anyone who is interested in trail work, who wants an opportunity to meet the SPRTA board and other members, or who has questions about the local trails.

Participants are asked to meet near the base of the Sunburst Chairlift at 1 p.m, where SPRTA will have a table set up to welcome members before leading them to the trails.

No previous trail building experience is required and all ages are welcome, but children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

SPRTA recommends wearing clothes that can get a bit dirty and sturdy footwear, and bringing work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent and water. Attendees will be supplied with all other necessary tools and equipment.

Participants are also invited to visit Vertical Cafe afterwards for social après.

Anyone who would like to become a member of SPRTA can sign up at sunpeakstrails.com or in-person on the day of the event.