Red Bull Downtime mountain bike event planned this week

Photo retrieved from: https://www.facebook.com/SunPeaksResort/photos/a.61834988005/10159192943408006/

A time trial event organized by Red Bull, dubbed Downtime, is scheduled to take place on the towering berms of Route 66 right underneath the Sunburst Express chairlift over the long weekend. The event will be free and is scheduled for June 30 to July 2, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m

Downtime will time riders, who have a tracking chip, as they race down Route 66 through a series of gates. The top male and female will each win two VIP Passes to Red Bull Joyride 2022.

“It’ll be a neat experience for guests who can check in with Red Bull to pick up their chip timer to keep on them, then as they ride through the gates they’ll be provided with [their] times,” said Rob McCloskey, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) director of marketing and communications. .

“It’s an individualized event so it’s not like a gathering kind of thing. Participants can, at their own speed, do individual time trials [and] track their progress each day if they wish.”

During the event, Route 66 will be closed to the public and riders will be spaced out to ensure they can ride at their own pace.

“What’s great about it is you get to ride Route 66 completely on your own. You don’t have to worry about coming up on a slower rider or being passed by a faster rider. You get the track to yourself,” McCloskey added.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age and can pre-register online for free by clicking here, or registration can be done day of, at the event tent where waivers and applications will be made available.

Edit: This article originally appeared in SPIN’s Annual Bike Issue and was edited after confirmation of the event.