Residents can donate winter coats on Oct. 26

0 shares











Credit: Unsplash

Have an old winter coat you no longer need? Sun Peaks will be holding a one-day donation drive in support of Coats for Folks with a convenient local drop off location.

Coats for Folks is a program run by The Salvation Army Kamloops that collects, cleans and distributes gently used winter coats to those in need in the area.

On Oct. 26, Sun Peaks residents will be able to drop off their winter jackets from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Village Day Lodge breezeway.

All coats are needed, but The Salvation Army is particularly looking for jackets for kids and men’s large and extra large items. They are also accepting snow pants of all sizes.