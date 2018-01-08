Revelers ring in the new year mountainside

New Years Eve celebrations were well received at Sun Peaks with a large crowd braving the chilly weather to greet 2018.

One hundred children took part in the Glowstick Parade and 128 guests in the Torchlight Parade, Sun Peaks traditions for many years.

Others enjoyed music and the First Flight Big Air Invitational before fireworks lit up the mountains and sky.

For Sun Peaks Resort LLP events manager Cara Karpluk it was the culmination of a lot of effort.

“New Years Eve went off really well this year, and even with the cool temperatures we saw that evening the turnout was once again strong. It is always rewarding being able to see an event come together for our locals and guests from all over the world to enjoy during the holidays,” she said.

“All the hours of work pay off the moment you see the fireworks shoot off with a final cheer to welcome in the new year.”