Revelstoke cross country skiers have a public transportation option this year

 | December 21, 2020

Trial program will drop people at the Mount Macpherson trail system

A new trial initiative will give Revelstoke’s cross country skiing community a public transportation option. 

As part of a trial program this winter, the City of Revelstoke is funding weekend shuttle service from downtown to the community’s Mount Macpherson trail system. 

The program will see the Resort Shuttle, which is financed by the city and costs passengers $4 a trip, go a little further than usual.

This will provide cross country skiers an easy option to hit up the trails on weekends, and hopefully result in more people enjoying the trails. 

COVID-19 has seen a boom in outdoor pursuits and the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club is no exception. It sold a record number of psses this year, according to the Revelstoke Review.

You can learn more about the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club here.

A schedule for the bus service can be viewed here. 

