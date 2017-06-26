Rod selection key to fine fishing

Sponsored Content

So, you have finally decided to pursue the sport of fly fishing and buy some equipment so you can get out on the water. One of your first major purchases will be your fly rod. With so many options and price levels, what does it all mean? How do you determine which one is perfect for you?

Single handed fly rods are distinguished by weight, length, action, number of pieces and composition.

The weight of a rod is not actually its physical weight but the manufacturers numbering system that identifies how heavy of a fly line it can throw. Fly rod weights vary from zero (ultralight) to 14. What weight of rod to purchase will be determined primarily by what type of fishing you will be doing.

When it comes to length, the most versatile fly rod is 9’. Manufacturers do offer single handed fly rods that range from 7’ (for smaller streams) to 10’ (for specialized techniques) but most fly fisherman are most happy with a 9’ rod.

The action of a fly rod is simply a measure of how flexible it is. The three types are fast, which is the stiffest, medium and slow, which has the most flex. Each has their pros and cons; your skill level and type of fishing will determine the action right for you.

Fly rods come in two, three or four pieces. With today’s technology, manufacturers have put a ton of research and development into building four piece rods that feel just as good as two and three piece sets. They all have their place but the four piece has much more versatility and is great for travel.

As far as composition, fiberglass rods still exist but it’s best to avoid them. Virtually most rods are made from graphite which is lighter and stronger. Split bamboo or cane rods appeal to anglers that value craftsmanship and a more classic casting style but they are generally much more expensive.

Fly fishing is not a sport of necessities; it is one of preferences. Choosing your first rod should be determined by keeping in mind the type of angling you will be focusing on and getting expert advice to choose and select the right one. If you stick with it for the long haul, you will more than likely accumulate a selection of rods that will perform in a multitude of your angling adventures.

