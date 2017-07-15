Rotary club chartered, ready for season of events

This spring the Sun Peaks Rotary club surpassed 20 members and on June 8 was officially chartered, making it the first Rotary club in the community.

President Brenda Wilkinson lit up as she talked about the group’s plans for the summer. After their first event raised $700 for community causes, more fundraising, hosting guest speakers and growing the club numbers are on the agenda.

“It’s a young and enthusiastic Rotary Club,” she said. “It’s a really fabulous group of people.”

First in the list of plans is a stall at the weekly Farmers’ Market to fundraise for the Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation (SPSP). The SPSP is one of the first causes the club has decided to focus on supporting. Volunteers will host an interactive game with prizes to raise money for the organization.

In another effort to support SPSP the group has partnered with Morrissey’s Pub to provide volunteers for a weekly Texas Hold’Em poker night with partial proceeds donated.

On July 16 the club will head to Barriere to host a pancake breakfast during the Canadian Bluemoon Elvis festival. Wilkinson said funds raised at the event will come back to Sun Peaks and praised Robert Taylor from Sun Peaks Stables for helping to organize the day.

In September, the group will host their inaugural executive meeting to install new officers and celebrate the first few months as a club.

Throughout the next few months members will enjoy guest speakers presenting on on a variety of topics. Past speakers have included Sun Peaks’ Mayor Al Raine, Tourism Sun Peaks president and CEO Arlene Schieven, Epona Rise Retreat owner Hillary Schneider, as well as other business owners and community members.

Wilkinson said anyone interested in joining can attend a meeting. Contact her at bw2067@gmail.com for more information.

