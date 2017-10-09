Rotary raises over $7,000 in 3 months



Since becoming officially chartered this June, the Sun Peaks Rotary Club has raised more than $7,000 for the community.

A spring spelling bee raised $800 for the Sun Peaks Education Society (SPES), followed by the summer farmers’ markets where club members raised around $400 for the Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation (SPSPF) and $1,356 for SPES through a raffle.

Club president Brenda Wilkinson said the market booth was also important to raise awareness of the group and connect with members of other rotary clubs visiting the community.

Another event that raised awareness was volunteering to serve a pancake breakfast at the Blue Moon Elvis Festival in Barriere for attendees and wildfire evacuees staying nearby.

As another way to get involved the club volunteered to clean up after the Retro and Trooper concert weekends.

This fall the group was busy with the first ever scavenger hunt with more than 80 participants raising $3,400 for SPSPF.

Members also had the chance to bid in an online auction where a package to Prosser Washington for their district conference was up for grabs. The auction raised $1251 which will be earmarked for a local charity.

On Sept. 17, after a busy summer of volunteering and fundraising, 21 members were officially installed as members of Rotary during a brunch meeting.

Members of other clubs in Kamloops and Fort St. John were in attendance as was the district’s governor elect and Al and Nancy Raine.

The club is accepting new members at anytime.

Comments

comments