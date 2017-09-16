Rugby player returns after international games

After a whirlwind 10 day trip to Ireland to play rugby, Maddie Avery of Sun Peaks isn’t taking any breaks.

Now settling in at McGill University in Montreal to study for a Bachelor of Science and Physiology, she’s taking part in a training camp and exhibition game before trying out for the varsity team.

“It’s a lot of rugby! It definitely doesn’t stop, it’s every weekend,” she said. “But I think it’s worth it.”

On Aug. 21 Avery landed back on Canadian soil after her trip with two other B.C.

representatives. They played five games against provincial Irish and French teams losing only once, to a French team. They also trained for up to two hours every day in addition to an intense summer of fitness and team training.

Playing and watching the games taught them about techniques and tactics used in different parts of the world.

“The French team had an amazing attack line,” Avery said. “We grew a lot as a team and the New Zealand team’s forwards are amazing.”

In addition to the games, the team attended the training camp of the Canadian women’s rugby team and their game the next day against New Zealand.

Avery said it was a great chance to meet the players and ask them questions.

Before leaving Canada, the three players asked for donations to support their trip costs and raised around $1,000 each.

“We really appreciated everyone who donated and helped us out,” she said.

