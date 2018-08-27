Running in the mountains

Dirty Feet race returns Sept. 9

Get your running shoes ready! You have two weeks to be ready for the annual North Face Dirty Feet Runs.

On Sept. 9 the event returns to the mountain with five running options for all levels of athletes.

A 42 km full marathon will head out on the trails at 8 a.m. starting in the village before crossing the covered bridge to the top of Mt. Morrissey before coming back down single track trails to the village.

The 21 km half marathon starts at 9:45 a.m., also looping up Morrissey on Nordic trails before turning back to the village.

For those starting out a 10 km run will depart at 10:30 a.m. and a 5 km run and walk kids race will leave at 11 a.m.

Registration must be completed by Sept. 8, there will be no race day registration available. Racer check in will take place 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

