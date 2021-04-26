Rural vaccination clinic for first doses only

0 shares











File photo.

There have been questions from the public regarding the vaccination clinic set to happen in Sun Peaks next week, and clinic staff hope to set the record straight.

Laura Bantock, executive director of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre, said they have been receiving questions about the upcoming vaccination clinic with some folks hoping they could use the clinic to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



“There were several questions coming back to me saying, ‘Could we have our second dose at the Sun Peaks vaccination site?’… That was quite a regular question, which is why I put it in my council report that [May] 4th to the 7th will be for the first dose only.”

According to the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, second doses will be administered about 16 weeks after the first dose. Residents will receive an email, call or text to let them know when they are eligible to book their second doses.

“This situation may alter as we move forward through the summer,” Bantock said. “At present, my understanding is that IHA will return to Sun Peaks for a “community specific approach” to deliver second doses of the vaccine in approximately 16 weeks. Everyone should register online and when second doses are being scheduled you will be [notified] and offered the opportunity to make an appointment.”

Bantock said people will be able to receive their second dose after a few months, although there is no set date as to when the second clinic might occur. She also added it is not yet clear which brand of vaccine will be distributed, although she said members of the community seem eager to get their shot.



“People are very keen to get vaccinated, which is lovely,” Bantock said. “People don’t mind if they have to follow rules, if they have to go to Kamloops or they have to wait in line or whatever else… Everyone who has been to town and had their vaccine has said to me, you know, it was a really good experience.”



According to a spokesperson with IHA, the four-day clinic has capacity for 723 appointments and there are currently 56 available spots left. The spokesperson said six volunteers will work at the clinic each day, and they are not currently looking for additional volunteers.

If you haven’t booked for a vaccine already, you can learn more by visiting IHA’s website.