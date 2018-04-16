Schmid remains champion of Top to Bottoms race

As the final chair of the winter season came to a stop, competitors in the annual Top to Bottoms race lined the Top of the World ready for one last race down the mountain.

The skiers stood with one ski on while the snowboarders looked to edge out their fellow competitors on their way to their snowboards. Once the race began they were off running and gliding towards their equipment, hurrying to get out on 5 Mile ahead of the pack.

Making their way down the run the competitors were faced with an added challenge, making it through an impromptu snowball fight put on by spectators.

Finishing first for the second year in a row in the men’s ski category was Matthias Schmid, owner of McSporties.

Karry McGowan took the ladies ski division while Marlie Marchewka won the ladies snowboard and Dom Koric came in first in the men’s snowboard category.

This year a portion of the race entrance fee was donated to the Sun Peaks Skate Park.

