Scouts set sights on Berg Lake trip

Kids fundraising and training in preparation for biggest trip yet

Sun Peaks Scouts will be keeping busy on the trails this summer in preparation for a six day hike to Berg Lake in late August.

In addition to lots of hiking to prepare, they’re fundraising throughout the summer to raise the $5,000 needed to make the trip.

They are selling $5 raffle tickets for prizes like golfing, a wine tour, bike park tickets, massages, hiking tickets, mountain cross cart passes and a gift certificate to Baby Doh’s.

Liz Forster, managing broker of Sotheby’s International Sun Peaks, also donated $1,000 to the cause.

In addition to the generous donations and raffle ticket sales, individual Scouts are stepping up to raise money.

Samana Shanko, in her first year of the program, has been creating simmer jars which are mason jars filled with orange peel, cinnamon, pine cones and other scented products. When water and a candle are added they fill any room with a fresh, woodsy scent.

The handmade products were first made to sell at a craft fair at Christmastime but more are being created to sell on Sun Peaks Market Days for the Berg Lake trip.

Darby O’Toole, in the program since age 11, is helping plan the trip as well as making paracord bracelets to sell at the market days.

She said in addition to her own training through the Crossfit Teens program at Black Beaver Athletic she is planning meetings for younger members and helped make a plan for all members to improve their fitness before the expedition.

James Cannon, a five year member, will also fill a leadership role as a patrol leader guiding seven other Scouts.

He worked with O’Toole in creating the six week training plan for members, working their way up from shorter hikes to hiking 18 km with a 25 pound backpack.

Cannon said he liked last year’s five day trip on Clearwater Lake but is really excited for the responsibility and challenge this year.

Scouts will be at the Sun Peaks Market Days each Sunday selling their creations. There is also a GoFundMe to support the trip at gofundme.com/sun-peaks-scouts-berg-lake-trip which has raised just over $700 of the $1,200 goal. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the market stand and Scouts will go door to door to sell throughout the village.

