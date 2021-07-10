Second wildfire starts west of Whitecroft

0 shares











The west ridge of Whitecroft with smoke can from the alpine around 3 p.m. on July 10. Photo SPIN

A new wildfire has popped up approximately 2.5 kilometers west of Cahilty Creek near Whitecroft this afternoon, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS). The wildfire currently measures 0.2 hectares and is classified as ‘Out of Control.’

BCWS crews were in the area yesterday fighting a similar wildfire, and will be responding again today. Sun Peaks Fire Rescue is also aware of the situation. According to their Facebook post, BCWS ground crews and air support are currently tasked to this fire and both organizations are closing monitoring the wildfire.



SPIN will update this story as more information becomes available.