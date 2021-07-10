News

Second wildfire starts west of Whitecroft

 | July 10, 2021
The west ridge of Whitecroft with smoke can from the alpine around 3 p.m. on July 10. Photo SPIN

A new wildfire has popped up approximately 2.5 kilometers west of Cahilty Creek near Whitecroft this afternoon, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS). The wildfire currently measures 0.2 hectares and is classified as ‘Out of Control.’

BCWS crews were in the area yesterday fighting a similar wildfire, and will be responding again today. Sun Peaks Fire Rescue is also aware of the situation. According to their Facebook post, BCWS ground crews and air support are currently tasked to this fire and both organizations are closing monitoring the wildfire.

SPIN will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments

BC Wildfire fighting small wildfire west of Whitecroft
 | July 9, 2021

Latest Posts

BC Wildfire fighting small wildfire west of Whitecroft
 | July 9, 2021
EOC deactivated in response to lowered wildfire threat
 | July 8, 2021
Sun Peaks Bike Park ideal for new standard of adaptive mountain biking
 | July 7, 2021
Sun Peaks residents join collective effort to help provincial wildfire evacuees
 | July 7, 2021
shares