Security cameras running-vehicles in and out of village recorded

Installation is complete on three security cameras that now watch community entrances, exits and one intersection.

The cameras are located in the Burfield, Kookabura Lodge and Bella Vista areas. Since October Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality has worked to enhance the quality of recordings by connecting them to fibre optic internet.

Two of the three now record high quality video. The third, which has yet to be connected to fibre optic cable, currently records at a quality which can be virtually enhanced if needed.

Municipality chief administrative officer Rob Bremner said the cameras are a good option for a small community that is unable to afford other options like community police. Bremner said the project came in on budget at around $40,000.

The cameras will not be monitored, Bremner said, but the footage is stored on servers for up to a month before being recorded over. If requested the municipality can share footage with RCMP to assist in investigations.

Mayor Al Raine said he understands they may be seen as an invasion of privacy but it’s a small price to pay for the 24/7 security provided.

“There is no question security cameras that can identify cars going in and out of the village will go a long way to stopping break-ins,” Raine said. “It will go a long way to providing peace and quiet to residents of Sun Peaks.”

