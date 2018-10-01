Separated at the start line

Pulling up to the start line ready for his first motocross race of the season Justin Rokosh couldn’t help but notice one thing missing, his brother Max. The Sept. 21 to 23 Rev Limiter race at Silver Star Mountain Resort marked the first time Justin and Max would compete at the same event but not in the same class.

“It was weird not being in the same class and lining up beside him, but I kind of expected it to happen,” said Justin.

Justin, who has spent the majority of the summer training at Whistler Blackcomb with the Team BC Park and Pipe team, competed in the intermediate class at the Silver Star race while Max entered the expert category.

“It really sucked knowing he was ahead of me,” said Justin.

Placing 10th in his class and 32nd overall Justin was pleased with his finishing considering the summer’s lack of practice.

“I only ended up getting five days of practice in before the race so I definitely wasn’t competing at the same level as my brother but it still was really fun to get out there,” he said.

Coming off the heels of his pro class debut in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Max placed fifth in his category and 12th overall. Stating it was nice to be back racing in the local series battling on the course with his friends Max admitted he didn’t notice his twin’s absence until the end of the race.

“I was just in my own zone not really thinking about that until the end I was like ‘ah hey he’s not in that group anymore’,” he explained.

Due to ski training and work commitments this season the brothers haven’t been able to enter as many races as they’d like but plan on attending a few more throughout the month of October.

Comments

comments