Several previously concerning area fires area are now ‘under control’

New rain is a welcome development for area forests. Photo by Kyle James

Several fires of potential concern for Sun Peaks have been reclassified as “under control,” according to a release from Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

These fires included the Gulch Creek wildfire, Dome Hill Wildfire, and the Strawberry Hill Wildfire.

The Mt. Lolo Wildfire is still registered as “out of control” on the B.C. Wildfire dashboard, but a spokesperson for the EOC said it is not a fire of concern and the designation has yet to be updated.

Today’s forecast is calling for rain with severe thunderstorms and welcomed cooler temperatures.

The wildfire rating in Sun Peaks remains at ‘moderate.’

New information on wildfires of potential concern also includes:

1) Southwest of Schiedam Lake – BCWS #K21296: This wildfire is currently 6.2 hectares and is classified as ‘Out of Control.’ BC Wildfire Service has 13 personnel and 1 water tender on site today, with assistance from a helicopter when required.

2) East of Pemberton Creek – BCWS #K21327: This wildfire is sitting at 6 ha and is classified as ‘Out of Control.’ Sun Peaks EOC is continuing to monitor for information.

3) New Strawberry Hill – BCWS #21380: Sun Peaks EOC is continuing to monitor for information.

4) East of Hayes Lake – BCWS #K21385: This wildfire is currently classified as new. Despite its closer proximity to Sun Peaks, it is not currently of concern to the EOC due to info received from BCWS.

The Sun Peaks EOC will continue to monitor the wildfire situation in the region and update the community with information as it becomes available, according to the release.

All current TNRD Evacuation orders and alerts are listed on the Evacuation Status Dashboard.

Residents are asked to prepare emergency preparedness items in case of an evacuation, such as a Grab-and-Go bag. The government of B.C. lists items to organize here.