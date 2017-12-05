Shopping local – Sun Peaks holiday gift guide

23. For the one with cold hands
Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Mitts are sure to keep fingers toasty on even the coldest days. Available at Freefall Sun Peaks.
22. For tea lovers
These Sun Peaks made mugs from Alpine Images are the perfect size for a big cup of steaming tea, hot chocolate or coffee to warm up all winter.
21. For your four legged friend
Musher’s Secret, a wax developed for sled dogs, is sure to protect any pooch’s paws all winters. Available at Creekside Critters.
20. For those post-ski hot tubs
The only thing better than a hot tub after a day on the slopes is a hot tub with a cold craft beer. Sundance Liquor Store has the best selection of craft beers on the mountain.
19. For the youngest (at heart) family members
Sneaky Scallywags has a fun array of onesies from baby to adult size in all kinds of patterns for the kids or kids at heart in your family.
18. For smooth, bright skin
Anyone interested in skin care, or who suffers from dry skin in the mountain air, will love products from Eminence sold at Sun Peaks Spa.
17. For the one with a sweet tooth
Anyone with a candy craving will love a gift from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Sweeten the deal with these Santas, every one has a prize inside!
16. For little toes
Kids’ feet will be kept warm and stylish with these fun socks from Sneaky Scallywags.
15. For stockings filled with love
Alpine Images has a wide variety of unique and handcrafted ornaments to suit any style and budget.
14. For the skincare addict
Anyone interested in skincare will love this soap made in Salt Spring B.C. For sale at Sun Peaks Spa.
13. For the stylish skier
For the person who wants to look good on the slopes pick up a pair of furry, beautiful gloves from Freefall.
12. For the gear lover
Anyone who loves stylish gear will love the jackets and outdoor wear from Arc’teryx available at Elevation.
11. For frozen toes
Skip heated boots and go for heated socks that can be worn anywhere. Available at McSporties.
10. For the music lover
Anyone who loves to listen to music while they ski will appreciate these helmet headphones. Available at Jardines.
9. For the Apres Ski afficianado
For the person in your life who takes off their skis and heads right to the bar pick up some Mons Royale merino base layers at McSporties. Designed to keep you warm all day and transition to looking sharp off the hill.
8. For the person with a jacket for every day
To match every jacket and sweater colour head to Jardine’s legendary touque wall. Every style, material and colour for a comfy gift.
7. For stylish little ones
Little feet will be kept warm with these warm slippers from Lone Wolf Gallery.
6. For the adventure lover
A GoPro is sure to be a big hit for anyone into going on adventures and documenting them. GoPro’s and their accessories are available at Elevation.
5. For the hiker
These bottles aren’t just popular and colorful, they keep your drink cold for 24 hours. Perfect for summer hikes. Available at Jardines.
4. For the lover of local creations
Treat the person who loves handmade, unique gifts, to a Sunburst Candle Co. candle at Alpine Images.
3. For yummy festive scents
For the person who’s home always smells like Christmas, these candles from the Sun Peaks Spa provide a luxurious feel with a variety of scents.
2. For someone hard on their gear
If you’re looking for warm gloves and mitts that last forever look no farther than Hestra’s gloves at Elevation.
1. For art lovers
Anyone who loves beautiful and unique art will love a print from one of many local artists. Available at Alpine Images.