Showing emotion through art

Liz Derksen featured in local show

After another busy winter hosting painting parties at her home, local artist Liz Derksen is looking forward to seeing her artwork displayed at a Kamloops show.

The Thompson Nicola Shuswap Chapter (TNSC) of the Federation of Canadian Artists is hosting a show from April 20 to 29 at the Old Courthouse in Kamloops. The focus of this year’s show is “Emotion Expressed,” which will highlight pieces that capture or express emotion.

Two of Derksen’s paintings accepted to the show both fit the theme in different ways.

“Alpine Colours” captures last summer’s alpine blossoms, especially the tiger lillies.

“I was so excited we had so many tiger lilies,” Derksen said. “I think it shows my joy.”

The other, “Feeding the White Wolf,” is based on the Cherokee story about having two wolves inside each person. A black wolf filled with fear, anger, envy and jealousy and a white wolf filled with peace, love, hope and courage.

Derksen said she painted it because she needed to feed her white wolf.

While her work has been displayed in the show in past years, she said she is always happy to be included.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of how excited and grateful I am. It’s a pat on the back.”

