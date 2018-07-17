SilverStar course tests BC Cup competitors

Coming off his first place finish at the BC Downhill Championship & Premier Series at Sun Peaks, local competitor Gabriel Neron was looking to repeat his performance at the series stop and Canada Cup on July 15 in SilverStar, but a minor crash around a corner equated to second place with a time of 00:2:48.84.

“The line that I chose when I crashed was fast but at the same time a little sketchy, so (going forward) I’m going to try to stick to simple lines but fast lines,” said Neron.

This year Neron’s category Junior Sport Men (17-18) has been a tight race for the top three positions, but with choosing gnarly lines, Neron has finished in the top two each race this season.

“My first time through the course I got very, very scared because the rock faces looked super, super sharp and gnarly. So first time through I got scared and second time I was like ‘Alright let’s check out the lines’ and it worked pretty good,” he said.

Sun Peaks’ youngest competitor Mattias Grunling was also looking forward to the SilverStar competition after placing 10th in the U15 men’s Category at his first competition in Sun Peaks last week.

Grunling made it through his line with a time of 03:43.89 placing him in 17th position, while free riding later in the day he suffered a minor crash which ended his season.

Neron will travel to Fernie, B.C. on July 18 for the next stop of the BC Premier Downhill Series & Canada Cup with his sights set on a first place finish.

