Skate Park still on the horizon

5FORTY WINTER FUNDRAISERS CONTRIBUTE CASH

The Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation, which officially received charity status in 2015, is still fundraising for the park to be built in the community.

In 2013 the foundation had hoped to be building in a few years. However, they haven’t yet reached the design stage.

Peter Wilson, the acting director of the foundation, said lack of funds is behind the delay.

The foundation estimates they need around $500,000 dollars to build a basic skate park and up to $1 million for a more complicated design. They have raised approximately $4,000 from grassroots fundraising.

Throughout the winter, 5Forty Café held a weekly fundraiser, raising around $1,500. People can also purchase a “Skate Park Pint” anytime with $1 going to the foundation.

The municipality has also pledged to provide the land for the park, as well as to match the first $50,000 raised. No specific land has been allotted for the park as the planning is still in early stages.

Wilson said he would like to use the current funds as a stepping stone to hire professionals to assist with grants and other fundraising.

According to Wilson, as the park wouldn’t be a strong revenue generator, it’s harder to illustrate the value to the community. Once built, the park would be free for anyone to use at anytime.

Yet that in itself, he added, is what helps makes it special.

“In my opinion, you know a community has truly made it when are they putting back into the community things that are free. Sun Peaks is very much lacking in this.”

Wilson said he thinks a free activity for kids to do in the summer will help draw young families to Sun Peaks.

