Skating community finds support at Morrisey’s Pub

The Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation is receiving additional support from the community as Morrisey’s Pub joins forces to assist with fundraising.

The pub, which also supports the school through the Sotheby’s Art Auction, wanted to align with another charity in the community, said Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre outlet manager Rob O’Toole.

“Others are well established but the Skate Park is at a grassroots level,” O’Toole said. He added that other local charities have more partners or fundraisers throughout the year than the skate park, whose main commercial support has come from 5 Forty Café.

“We were trying to see how we fit in the community and thought if we could get on board we could add extra oomph to the solo support from 5 Forty.”

The bar will host weekly Texas Hold’Em poker nights starting this summer with partial proceeds donated to the fund. In June they will also add a Skate Park Pilsner to their menu in partnership with the B.C. Brew Co. $1 from each drink sold will be donated.

O’Toole is also excited to plan another, larger scale fundraising event in the spring.

“There is potential to raise thousands and thousands at a one time event,” he said. “We can also give them more brand recognition.”

He said it is important to him to give back and to support other skate-centered events long-term like Skate Sun Peaks on June 10 and 11.

“I want that event to feel like it has a home. We know it will take time, but for me personally, I feel like success in life isn’t what you get from it, it’s what we give to it.”

