Be a ski patroller for a day

Have you ever been curious about joining ski patrol? Now is your chance to try it for a day!

Sun Peaks Ski Patrol is accepting those who would like to shadow a patroller for the day to see if they are interested in joining the patrol team.

Patrol director Jason Benoit said the program helps them take advantage of the benefits of hiring people from the local area and gives people a chance to try it out before committing to anything.

Shadows will experience a behind the scenes look at patrolling, from morning meeting to end of the day debrief with all the skiing (and work) in between.

Anyone 18 years or older can take part. Benoit said people who are self motivated, want to help others and are expert skiers are the ideal candidates. First aid and other skills are included in training but an 80 hour first aid ticket and advanced first aid experience is required for hiring

“Come try it out, it’s a great job and it’s a great lifestyle,” he said.

For more information contact Benoit at 250 578 5523 or email patroldirector@sunpeaksresort.com

Comments

comments