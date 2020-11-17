Ski resort giants take first steps toward new employee housing











Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the Resort Municipality of Whistler are aiming to alleviate the housing crisis in their resort communities.

The proposed RMR project. Photo RMR

This week Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) and the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) will begin respective application and budget processes for additional staff housing.

RMOW released budget documents ahead of their virtual open house which include a $10 million investment in next year’s budget for employee restricted housing development at 1340 Cheakamus Lake Road.

RMR will submit their building application to the City of Revelstoke later this week with plans that include three staff accommodation buildings with 150-200 beds per building and office space for resort operations located in the Lower Village.

The application is a part of their second phase of development outlined in the 2019 updated master plan which began last year with a new chairlift and increased capacity on the existing chairlifts and gondola. The first staff accommodation building construction will begin at the same time as the proposed new hotel and conference center.

Phase two is expected to take place over the next 10-15 years according to their website and will also include a golf course, residential development and village expansion.

To find out more about the development plans for RMR you can view their master plan and for more information on the RMOW budget please visit their website.