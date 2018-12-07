Snowbombing announces headliner: Illenium

After weeks of anticipation the world’s greatest show on snow, Snowbombing Canada, has released the lineup for their upcoming festival. With a mix of DJs sweeping the industry, old favourites and a few familiar faces it’s a weekend music lovers won’t want to miss.

Headlining the event is Denver based DJ Illenium, known for captivating audiences with emotional experiences and breathtaking visuals. Recognized songs by the artist include Feel Good with Gryffin, Take You Down, Beautiful Creatures and Fractures. The first Latino American hip hop recording group to have platinum and multi-platinum albums Cypress Hill most famously known for Insane in the Brain, Lowrider and Tequila Sunrise will also take to the Snowbombing stage.

Some familiar faces will return for the second year in a row as The Funk Hunters and Skiitour have joined the lineup. Other artists putting on a show in April are Drezo, Adventure Club, Keys N Krates, Slander, Said the Sky and more.

Snowbombing Canada will return to Sun Peaks April 5 to 7, tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 10.

