Snowfall warning in effect for North Thompson region

Ullr is visiting Sun Peaks this week

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North Thompson region today (Monday, Nov. 9), which includes Sun Peaks.

A low pressure system off the Pacific Ocean and freezing temperatures above 300m will begin to move inland and across B.C. tonight, blanketing Sun Peaks and other inland regions with snow sometime this evening, according to the Meteorological Service of Canada.

Up to 10cm is expected to fall and will begin to taper off early tomorrow morning (Tuesday, Nov. 10).

The same snowfall warning is also in place for the Cariboo, Prince George, and Stuart regions of the Interior part of the province, as well as the North Coast and Metro Vancouver regions.

Sun Peaks will get a brief break from precipitation for the remainder of Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday night holds a chance of a refill with five centimetres of snow expected for southern Interior mountain ranges. The forecast will change to a 60 to 70 per cent chance of flurries for Kamloops and Sun Peaks from Friday to Saturday.

Environment Canada is asking residents to adjust their driving for changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

To monitor the storm or find more weather information, visit weather.gc.ca