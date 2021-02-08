Special Weather Statement: Feb. 8, 2021

0 shares











This week B.C. is forecasted to receive coldest seasonal conditions so far

A special weather statement has been issued for North and South Thompson regions. SPIN photo.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the North and South Thompson regions this morning as a cold Arctic air mass travels down from northern B.C.

The Arctic air will move over the region today as it makes its way toward the coast, bringing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages for B.C.’s Interior.

Currently, Sun Peaks’ temperatures are at -25C at the Top of the World with 45km/h winds exacerbating the cold temps, forcing a delayed opening of the Crystal chairlift until 12:30 p.m. and a closure of the Burfield chairlift.

Temperatures will continue to drop Tuesday as more Arctic air sets in.

The Arctic air mass and cold temperatures will persist for the remainder of the week for many regions in B.C. and the statement could be extended as the cold air continues to travel southward.

Other regions that have been issued the same weather statement include the East and West Columbia, Whistler, Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver regions while Yoho and Kootenay National parks receive extreme cold warnings.