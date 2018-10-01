SPR looks at opening every weekend next September

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is considering operating the lift all weekends next September after two years of two bonus weekends were popular with hikers and bikers.

Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR, said this year’s weekends were great.

“We had one with really nice weather and one with not so nice weather,” he said. “Both bikers and hikers took advantage of the extra opportunity to get out on the trails and early fall is typically such a beautiful time in our part of the world. It was definitely worth operating and helped create a good vibe around the village for another couple of weekends.”

The success was carried over from the rest of summer, which Kelly said saw almost identical guest numbers as 2017.

“There was a bit of a difference in segmentation within the lift rides though,” he added. “Our hiking numbers were down this year…but our biking numbers took a nice jump both in day tickets and season passes sold. For bikers, rain can be a good thing as it keeps the dust down and the trails in great shape with tacky dirt. Additionally the bike park crew has been on a big roll with trail builds and maintenance all summer which translates into more happy riders.”

Kelly said SPR hopes to continue the positive trend in the bike park and increase engagement in coming years.

